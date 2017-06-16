版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution

June 16 Gyrodyne LLC:

* Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
