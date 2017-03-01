版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-GZA Group acquires 31 pct interest in African Star Minerals

March 1 Tango Mining Ltd

* Georges zard, founder of the gza group, acquires 31% interest in african star minerals

* Tango mining ltd- gza group will acquire a 31% interest in african star minerals which holds 100% of oena diamond mine in south africa for us$300,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
