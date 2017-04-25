版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-H-Source enters into an advertising and sponsorship agreement with Association For Healthcare Resource & Materials Management

April 25 H-source Holdings Ltd

* Has entered into an advertising and sponsorship agreement with Association For Healthcare Resource & Materials Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
