BRIEF-H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 H2O Midstream:
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Co will assume ownership and operation of Encana's existing produced water gathering system
* Under agreement, Co will gather, dispose, deliver for re-use produced water for substantial portion of Encana's acreage position in Howard County, Texas
* Says plans to expand existing system through addition of new produced water pipelines, additional disposal wells
* By 2018, H2O Midstream expects to have more than 200 miles of pipeline for gathering and 140,000 barrels per day of disposal capacity
* Says plans to expand existing system through construction of a water storage and re-use hub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.