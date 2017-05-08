BRIEF-Haemonetics Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.98

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Haemonetics Corp:
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.98; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $219.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55 - $1.65
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Haemonetics Corp- "overall fiscal 2018 revenue is expected to approximate fiscal 2017 revenue"
* FY2018 revenue view $899.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing