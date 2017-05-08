BRIEF-Haemonetics Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.98

May 8 Haemonetics Corp:

* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.98; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $219.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55 - $1.65

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Haemonetics Corp- "overall fiscal 2018 revenue is expected to approximate fiscal 2017 revenue"

* FY2018 revenue view $899.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S