BRIEF-Hain Celestial receives expected notice of Nasdaq non-compliance

Feb 23 Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Hain Celestial receives expected notice of Nasdaq non-compliance due to delayed filing of second quarter form 10-q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
