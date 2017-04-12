版本:
BRIEF-Hain Celestial reports Rosetto JV

April 12 Hain Celestial Group Inc:

* Hain Celestial Group Inc says establishment of a joint venture, Rosetto Foods Llc, a newly formed entity managed by Steven Sands

* Hain Celestial Group Inc says Hain Celestial has a 49 pct minority interest in joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
