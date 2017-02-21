版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Hainan Airlines says will launch new nonstop service from Los Angeles international airport to Chengdu and to Chongqing

Feb 21 Hainan Airlines Co Ltd

* Hainan airlines says will launch new nonstop service from los angeles international airport to chengdu and to chongqing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
