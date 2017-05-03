BRIEF-Halcón Resources announces Q1 revenue $135.6 mln

May 3 Halcon Resources Corp
* Halcón Resources announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $135.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $134.2
million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share $1.69
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Production for three months averaged 38,478 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d)
* Halcon Resources Corp - sees q2 production to be between
33,000 and 35,000 boe/d and its full year 2017 production to be
38,000 to 40,000 boe/d.
