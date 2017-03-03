版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六

BRIEF-Halcon Resources Corp files for stock shelf of up to $443.1 million – SEC filing

March 3 (Reuters) -

* Halcon Resources Corp - files for stock shelf of up to $443.1 million – SEC filing Source - (bit.ly/2lF2wud) Further company coverage:
