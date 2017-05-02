版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Halcon Resources files for common stock offering by selling stockholders

May 2 Halcon Resources Corp

* Halcon Resources files for offer and sale of up to 55.2 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing

* Halcon Resources says the shares being offered by selling stockholders issued upon conversion of co's 8% automatically convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
