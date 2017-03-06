版本:
BRIEF-Halcon Resources files for offer and sale of up to 52.6 mln shares - SEC Filing

March 6 Halcon Resources Corp

* Files for offer and sale of up to 52.6 million shares - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2lNFjq1] Further company coverage:
