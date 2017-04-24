BRIEF-Halliburton reports Q1 loss per share of $0.04 from continuing operations

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Halliburton Co
* Halliburton announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.21 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Completion and production revenue in Q1 of 2017 was $2.6 billion, an increase of $336 million, or 15 pct, from Q4
* Drilling and evaluation revenue in Q1 of 2017 was $1.7 billion, a decrease of $78 million, or 4 pct, from Q4 of 2016
* "We are in midst of a unique and challenging cycle with very different dynamics between north American and international markets"
* North America revenue improvement in quarter was driven primarily by increased pricing and utilization throughout United States land sector
* "North America activity increased rapidly during Q1"
* "In international markets, activity declines due to seasonality were exacerbated by current cyclical headwinds" in quarter
* While Co believes Q1 represents bottom in eastern hemisphere rig count, FY 2017 average will likely be only "marginally higher" than FY 2016
* Latin America revenue increased by 8 pct sequentially in quarter, primarily due to improved activity levels in Brazil and Mexico
* There are variety of country specific headwinds that must be overcome for meaningful recovery in Latin America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
