版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Halliburton, Trendsetter and C-Innovations form Gulf Of Mexico subsea alliance

April 27 Halliburton Co:

* Halliburton, Trendsetter and C-Innovations form Gulf Of Mexico subsea alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐