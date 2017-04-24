版本:
BRIEF-HALOGEN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SABA

April 24 Halogen Software Inc

* HALOGEN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SABA

* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
