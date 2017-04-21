BRIEF-Halosource says board changes

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services reportes Q1 revenue of $2.3 mln
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 21 Halosource Inc:
* Says Jerry Wetherbee, chairman of company, has resigned with immediate effect
* Alan Matthews, current non-executive director of company, will become chairman of board with immediate effect
* Martin Coles, president and chief executive officer of company, has resigned with immediate effect
* James Thompson will become chief executive officer of company, with immediate effect
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric