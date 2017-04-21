版本:
BRIEF-Halosource says board changes

April 21 Halosource Inc:

* Says Jerry Wetherbee, chairman of company, has resigned with immediate effect

* Alan Matthews, current non-executive director of company, will become chairman of board with immediate effect

* Martin Coles, president and chief executive officer of company, has resigned with immediate effect

* James Thompson will become chief executive officer of company, with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
