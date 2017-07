July 13 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Initiation of clinical trial collaboration evaluating Halozyme's pegph20 in combination with anti-PDL1 immunotherapy

* Halozyme Therapeutics says combination will be tested in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

* Says ‍study is sponsored by and funded by Genentech​