18 小时前
BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics, unit entered into first amendment to amended, restated lease with BMR-11388 Sorrento Valley Road
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点22分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics, unit entered into first amendment to amended, restated lease with BMR-11388 Sorrento Valley Road

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - co, unit entered into a first amendment to amended and restated lease with bmr-11388 sorrento valley road lp

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - co, unit also entered into a first amendment to lease with bmr-sorrento plaza llc - sec filing

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - lease amendments effectively extend company's tenancy at these facilities for an additional five years

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - 11388 lease amendment extension commences on January 15, 2018 and expires on january 14, 2023 Source text (bit.ly/2tS9swW) Further company coverage:

