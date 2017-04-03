版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Halozyme's PEGPH20 increases immune response, effectiveness of immunotherapies in preclinical cancer models

April 3 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Halozyme's PEGPH20 increases immune response and effectiveness of immunotherapies in preclinical cancer models

* Halozyme -co and other researchers conducting further investigations to determine potential of combining pegph20 with adoptive t cell and other immunotherapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
