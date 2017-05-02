版本:
BRIEF-Halyard Health posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.27

May 2 Halyard Health Inc

* Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.70 to $2.00

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $396 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $392.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to achieve 2017 goals

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
