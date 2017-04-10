BRIEF-Halyard Health says jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 mln in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case

April 10 Halyard Health Inc

* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case

* Halyard Health Inc- Halyard intends to file motions to challenge verdict - SEC Filing

* Halyard Health Inc- Halyard Health intends to challenge jury's punitive damages award - SEC Filing

* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $350 million in punitive damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case

* Halyard Health - Jury found Halyard was liable for $261,445 in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case