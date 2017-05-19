版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 02:46 BJT

BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction

May 19 Hamilton Lane Inc :

* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction

* Waiver of lock-up restriction to permit officer of co to exercise his options to purchase 233,495 shares of co's Class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐