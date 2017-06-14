版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Hamilton Lane says final closing of Hamilton Lane strategic opportunities fund 2017

June 14 Hamilton Lane Inc:

* Hamilton Lane Inc says final closing of Hamilton Lane strategic opportunities fund 2017

* Hamilton Lane Inc says fund represents about $435 million in commitments from a wide range of global investors, exceeding initial target of $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐