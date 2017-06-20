BRIEF-Hamilton Lane to broaden its real assets platform through the acquisition of Real Asset Portfolio Management, LLC

June 20 Hamilton Lane Inc

* Hamilton Lane to broaden its real assets platform through the acquisition of Real Asset Portfolio Management, LLC

* Hamilton Lane Inc says plans to acquire substantially all of assets of RAPM and will bring on full RAPM team in their current roles

* Hamilton Lane -RAPM team, led by Steve Gruber and Brent Burnett, will remain based in Portland and will manage new combined real assets investment team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: