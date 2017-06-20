BRIEF-Hamilton Lane to broaden its real assets platform through the acquisition of Real Asset Portfolio Management, LLC

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Hamilton Lane Inc
* Hamilton Lane to broaden its real assets platform through the acquisition of Real Asset Portfolio Management, LLC
* Hamilton Lane Inc says plans to acquire substantially all of assets of RAPM and will bring on full RAPM team in their current roles
* Hamilton Lane -RAPM team, led by Steve Gruber and Brent Burnett, will remain based in Portland and will manage new combined real assets investment team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.