BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says Q4 sales up 37 pct to over $3.6 mln

Feb 22 Hamilton Thorne Ltd

* Hamilton Thorne announces record revenue for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Hamilton Thorne Ltd says Q4 sales increased 37 pct to over $3.6 million

* Hamilton Thorne Ltd - Q4 net income expected to be over $500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
