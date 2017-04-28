BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says qtrly sales up 38.9 pct to $3.6 mln

BRIEF-A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by Nvidia
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
April 27 Hamilton Thorne Ltd
* Hamilton Thorne reports record revenue growth for quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016
* For three months ended December 31, 2016, sales were up 38.9% from $2,626,748 to $3,648,854
* In Q4 of 2016, company net income increased 33.0% to $507,680 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22