BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says qtrly sales up 38.9 pct to $3.6 mln

April 27 Hamilton Thorne Ltd

* Hamilton Thorne reports record revenue growth for quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016

* For three months ended December 31, 2016, sales were up 38.9% from $2,626,748 to $3,648,854

* In Q4 of 2016, company net income increased 33.0% to $507,680 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
