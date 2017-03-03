BRIEF-Hammond Manufacturing Co reports qtrly loss per share $0.01

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 3 Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd:
* Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly net product sales $ 28 million versus $27.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.