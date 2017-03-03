版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 06:40 BJT

BRIEF-Hammond Manufacturing Co reports qtrly loss per share $0.01

March 3 Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd:

* Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly net product sales $ 28 million versus $27.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
