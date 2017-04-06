版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 15:39 BJT

BRIEF-Hamon & Cie International announces completion of the sale of TTC

April 6 Hamon & Cie International SA:

* Completed its sale of its American subsidiary, Thermal Transfer Corporation, to a subsidiary of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WABTEC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
