BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln

March 13 Hanesbrands Inc

* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing

* Hanesbrands Inc - chairman and former CEO Richard A. Noll's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million Source text : bit.ly/2mkNaM8 Further company coverage:
