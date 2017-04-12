BRIEF-HanesBrands says CFO Richard Moss decides to retire at end of 2017

April 12 HanesBrands Inc

* HanesBrands announces preliminary first-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and begins succession search for chief financial officer

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.29

* Sees Q1 2017 sales about $1.38 billion

* HanesBrands Inc says succession plan underway for retirement of CFO at end of 2017

* HanesBrands Inc - company reaffirms full-year 2017 financial guidance

* HanesBrands Inc - company also announced that chief financial officer Richard D. Moss has decided to retire at end of 2017

* Has initiated an internal and external search for cfo candidates to succeed moss

* HanesBrands Inc says has commissioned executive search firm heidrick & struggles to assist in cfo succession

* HanesBrands Inc - for earnings from continuing operations, company expects q1 gaap earnings per diluted share of $0.19 to $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: