BRIEF-Hangzhou Great Star Industrial to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 mln from Masco Corp

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Hangzhou Great Star Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 million from Masco Corp
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qr6EVk
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.