中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Hangzhou Great Star Industrial to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 mln from Masco Corp

May 3 Hangzhou Great Star Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 million from Masco Corp

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qr6EVk

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
