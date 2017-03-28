版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Hannan names Georgina Carnegie as director

March 28 Hannan Metals Ltd:

* Hannan names Carnegie as director; Lim resigns

* Appoints Georgina Carnegie as director of company and announces subsequent resignation of Harvey Lim

* Lim will continue to serve as company's CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
