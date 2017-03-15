版本:
BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong announces $0.33 per share quarterly dividend

March 15 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

* Hannon armstrong announces $0.33 per share quarterly dividend, expands board and finance team

* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc - appointment of rebecca a. Blalock as an independent member to its board of directors

* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc - with addition of blalock, board of directors now consists of seven members

* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc says its board of directors has established a finance and risk committee

* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc - justin cressall has joined company as deputy chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
