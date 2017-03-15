BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong announces $0.33 per share quarterly dividend

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
* Hannon armstrong announces $0.33 per share quarterly dividend, expands board and finance team
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc - appointment of rebecca a. Blalock as an independent member to its board of directors
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc - with addition of blalock, board of directors now consists of seven members
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc says its board of directors has established a finance and risk committee
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc - justin cressall has joined company as deputy chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: