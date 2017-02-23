BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong qtrly earnings per share $0.09

Feb 23 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc:

* Hannon Armstrong announces 52% increase in 2016 gaap earnings to $0.32 per share and 15% increase in 2016 core earnings to $1.20 per share

* Hannon Armstrong Sustainable - targeting annualized double-digit core EPS growth at mid point of its 8% to 12% core earnings growth range for 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly total revenue $19.9 million versus $16.2 million