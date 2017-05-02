版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

May 2 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

* Hannon Armstrong announces Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share of $0.14 and core earnings per share of $0.32

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
