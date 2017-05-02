BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
* Hannon Armstrong announces Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share of $0.14 and core earnings per share of $0.32
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.