版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 08:27 BJT

BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announces pricing of public offering

March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

* Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces the pricing of its public offering of common stock

* Announced pricing of public offering of 3 million shares of common stock

* Pricing of public offering for total estimated gross proceeds of about $58 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐