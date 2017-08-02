FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Q2 earnings per share $1.83
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点52分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Q2 earnings per share $1.83

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* The Hanover reports second quarter net income and operating income (1) of $1.83 and $1.69 per diluted share, respectively; combined ratio of 95.6%, including catastrophe impact of 4.8 points; operating return on equity (2) of 10.6%

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.69

* Q2 earnings per share $1.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc qtrly ‍net premiums written were $591.6 million in quarter, up 2.0% from prior-year quarter​

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc qtrly ‍catastrophe losses of $57.1 million before taxes, or 4.8% of earned premiums, primarily in commercial lines​

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc - ‍initiated expense actions to eliminate approximately 160 positions​

* Hanover Insurance - expense actions are expected to contribute to annualized pre-tax expense savings of approximately $30 million in personnel-related costs​

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc - ‍expects to realize a non-operating charge of approximately $10 million in 2017, with $1.8 million recognized in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below