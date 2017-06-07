BRIEF-Hansteen's sale of German, Dutch portfolios to complete on June 16

June 7 Hansteen Holdings Plc

* Hansteen hldgs plc - further re. Forward currency contract

* ‍Disposal of German and Dutch portfolios for eur 1.28 billion to be completed on 16 June​

* Had entered into a forward currency transaction to sell Euro 580 million for GBP 503,053,011 at GBP: EUR 1.15296, with a maturity date of 8 June 2017​

* ‍Has agreed to roll forward maturity date of its forward currency transaction from 8 June to 20 June at existing rate​

* ‍intends to distribute a substantial portion of net cash proceeds of transaction to its shareholders​