BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells Co-Consortium has been awarded for tender to construct 1 gw solar power plant in Turkey

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd:
* Hanwha Q Cells Co-consortium consisting of Co, Kalyon Enerji Yatirimlari A.S. have been awarded for tender to construct 1 gw solar power plant in Turkey
* Hanwha Q Cells Co- consortium will also establish 500 mw of fully integrated pv manufacturing capacity locally in Turkey, operational within 21 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S