BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells Co-Consortium has been awarded for tender to construct 1 gw solar power plant in Turkey

March 23 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd:

* Hanwha Q Cells Co-consortium consisting of Co, Kalyon Enerji Yatirimlari A.S. have been awarded for tender to construct 1 gw solar power plant in Turkey

* Hanwha Q Cells Co- consortium will also establish 500 mw of fully integrated pv manufacturing capacity locally in Turkey, operational within 21 months