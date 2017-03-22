版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 17:23 BJT

BRIEF-Hapag Lloyd says cooperating with U.S. authorities

March 22 Hapag Lloyd spokesman:

* Says have received letter from U.S. authorities over investigation into anti-competitive conduct

* Says probe has no impact on UASC deal, which has been approved

* Says cooperating with U.S. authorities Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐