BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund reports 5.3 pct stake in Key Technology as of March 28, 2017

April 7 Harbert Discovery Fund LP:

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 5.3 percent stake in key technology inc, as of march 28, 2017 - sec filing

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - reporting persons purchased securities of key technology reported herein based on belief that securities were undervalued

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP says anticipate having further conversations with members of the key technology's management and board of directors