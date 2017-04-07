BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund reports 5.3 pct stake in Key Technology as of March 28, 2017

BRIEF-CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life at about $1.84 bln
* CF Corporation to acquire fidelity & guaranty life in transformative all-cash transaction valued at $1.835 billion
April 7 Harbert Discovery Fund LP:
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 5.3 percent stake in key technology inc, as of march 28, 2017 - sec filing
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - reporting persons purchased securities of key technology reported herein based on belief that securities were undervalued
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP says anticipate having further conversations with members of the key technology's management and board of directors Source text (bit.ly/2oQ7hUV) Further company coverage:
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* AM Castle & Co files to say $115 million of exchange notes offered to holders of prepetition second lien and third lien secured claims