版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund reports 5.3 pct stake in Key Technology as of March 28, 2017

April 7 Harbert Discovery Fund LP:

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 5.3 percent stake in key technology inc, as of march 28, 2017 - sec filing

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - reporting persons purchased securities of key technology reported herein based on belief that securities were undervalued

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP says anticipate having further conversations with members of the key technology's management and board of directors Source text (bit.ly/2oQ7hUV) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐