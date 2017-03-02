版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 08:19 BJT

BRIEF-Hard Rock International, partners to purchase Atlantic city's former Taj Mahal

March 1 Icahn Enterprises Lp:

* Hard Rock International - Hard Rock and partners reached agreement with unit of investor Carl Icahn to purchase Atlantic City's former Taj Mahal

* Hard Rock International - group will invest more than $300 million to purchase, substantially renovate and re-open casino Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐