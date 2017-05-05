BRIEF-Hardinge reports Q1 loss per share $0.16

UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
May 5 Hardinge Inc:
* Hardinge reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Sales for quarter were soft at $64.6 million, down 5 pct from prior year's Q1
* Orders for Q1 increased 12 pct to $72.9 million compared with prior-year period
* Initiated a new restructuring program to rationalize product lines and further streamline operations
* New restructuring program was initiated to generate $2.0 million to $2.5 million annualized pre-tax savings
* Restructuring program is anticipated to be substantially complete by mid-2018
* Restructuring costs are expected to be in range of approximately $3.8 million to $4.3 million, of which approximately $1.6 million is non-cash
* Order backlog at march 31, 2017 increased 9 pct over trailing Q4 of 2016 on strong order volume to $127.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments