BRIEF-Hardwoods announces update on U.S.trade investigation against Chinese import plywood

June 20 Hardwoods Distribution Inc:

* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood

* Estimates that approximately 11% of its total sales is product imported from China that would be subject to trade case

* Company has no retroactive AD duty exposure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
