BRIEF-Hareon Solar's Singapore unit, Azure Power Global's India unit to invest in project

April 25 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says Singapore unit signs agreement with Azure power Global's India unit to invest in photovoltaic project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qafhQs

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
