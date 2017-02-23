版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson appoints two new directors to board

Feb 23 Harley-Davidson Inc

* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13

* Harley-Davidson Inc says appointment of Troy Alstead and Allan Golston to company's board of directors, effective immediately

* Harley-Davidson appoints new directors to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐