BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Q1 earnings per share $1.05

April 18 Harley-davidson Inc:
* Harley-Davidson releases first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $1.5 billion versus $1.75 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Harley-Davidson Inc - Q1 worldwide Harley-Davidson retail
motorcycle sales were down 4.2 percent compared to same period
in 2016
* Harley-Davidson - for 2017, Harley-Davidson continues to
anticipate full-year motorcycle shipments to be flat to down
modestly in comparison to 2016
* Harley-Davidson Inc- in Q2 of 2017, company expects to
ship approximately 80,000 to 85,000 motorcycles
* Harley-Davidson Inc - company continues to expect that
full-year 2017 capital expenditures will be $200 million to $220
million.
* Harley-Davidson Inc - at end of Q1, 18.0 million shares
remained on a board-approved share repurchase authorization
* Harley-Davidson- Harley-Davidson continues to expect FY
2017 operating and gross margin as a percent of revenue to be
approximately in line with 2016
* Harley-Davidson Inc - long-term strategy through 2027 is
focused on objective to launch 100 new, high-impact motorcycles
