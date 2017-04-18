版本:
BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says Q1 new retail motorcycle sales in APAC down behind Japan and emerging markets

April 18 Harley-Davidson Inc:

* Says Q1 new retail motorcycle sales in Asia Pacific hurt by Japan which was down behind weak industry - earnings presentation

* Says Q1 new retail motorcycle sales in Asia Pacific also hurt by soft emerging market demand in India as demonetization impact continued Further company coverage:
