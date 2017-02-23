版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Harman International Industries announced commercial implementation of Apple carplay integration through wireless connection

Feb 23 Harman International Industries Inc :

* Harman International Industries Inc announced commercial implementation of Apple carplay integration through a wireless connection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐