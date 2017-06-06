版本:
BRIEF-Harmonic appoints Sanjay Kalra as chief financial officer

June 6 Harmonic Inc

* Harmonic appoints Sanjay Kalra as chief financial officer

* Former chief financial officer Harold Covert will remain an advisor to company through July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
